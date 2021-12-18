IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previews

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37

  • Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    00:52

  • See star-studded trailer for ‘The Lost City’

    01:01

  • Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone

    02:20

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans lining up

    01:36

  • Sheinelle Jones discusses her new documentary about infertility

    02:01

  • Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more

    05:45

  • ‘Beanie Mania’ takes a look back at Beanie Baby craze of the ’90s

    01:11

  • Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary

    02:10

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

  • Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role

    05:12

  • Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book

    04:50

  • ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer

    00:46

  • ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations

    01:07

  • Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later

    05:33

  • Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption

    04:03

  • Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman

    06:41

  • ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

    05:46

  • U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

    04:21

TODAY

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previews

00:56

"Spider-Man: No Way Home” raked in a record-breaking $50 million in Thursday previews and box-office watchers say the Marvel movie could make $180 million this opening weekend. Tom Holland reprises his role as the arachnid hero and Zendaya returns as MJ in the film, which fans have been eagerly anticipating.Dec. 18, 2021

Tom Holland shines in new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

  • Now Playing

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previews

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37

  • Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    00:52

  • See star-studded trailer for ‘The Lost City’

    01:01

  • Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone

    02:20

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans lining up

    01:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All