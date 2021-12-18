‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previews

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home” raked in a record-breaking $50 million in Thursday previews and box-office watchers say the Marvel movie could make $180 million this opening weekend. Tom Holland reprises his role as the arachnid hero and Zendaya returns as MJ in the film, which fans have been eagerly anticipating.
Dec. 18, 2021
