‘Somebody in his inner circle’ may be helping Brian Laundrie, says former FBI agent
Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent who is now a professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, joins TODAY to comment on the latest developments in the Gabby Petito investigation. She said that someone one in the inner circle of Petito’s missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, may be helping him. Another possibility, she acknowledges, is that he could have taken in his own life.Sept. 22, 2021