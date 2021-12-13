‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series
05:46
Share this -
copied
Will Forte portrayed MacGruber, an inept action hero who could never disarm a bomb in time, on “Saturday Night Live” and in a feature film, and now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the new “MacGruber” series streaming on Peacock. “A lot of things that I am not in real life, I get to do on the screen,” he says of the character’s appeal.Dec. 13, 2021
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise
03:34
Jenna on shocking ‘Sex and the City’ twist: Why didn’t Carrie call 911?!
04:05
Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone
04:29
‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series
05:46
U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him
04:21
Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University