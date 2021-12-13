‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

Will Forte portrayed MacGruber, an inept action hero who could never disarm a bomb in time, on “Saturday Night Live” and in a feature film, and now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the new “MacGruber” series streaming on Peacock. “A lot of things that I am not in real life, I get to do on the screen,” he says of the character’s appeal.Dec. 13, 2021