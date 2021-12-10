IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Shop and support women-owned businesses this holiday season

    23:54

  • 'Shop All Day': Holiday Lookbook

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots

    13:10

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Seasonal items to get comfy and cozy

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day – Tried and True’: Cult-classic products that have stood the test of time

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fall problem solvers

    04:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: See must-have items for Oktoberfest

    25:04

  • Dylan shakes up Taco Tuesday with a spicy menu | Dylan Dishes

    12:30

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Sunday night style

    24:28

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Getting ready for all the fall feels

    24:16

  • ‘Shop All Day’: What’s trending this fall

    25:04

  • Carson Daly reveals big news about the return of ‘Seinfeld'

    24:26

  • Shop All Day: Fall reset for your closet

    25:03

  • Shop All Day: Simple solutions for the whole family

    25:03

  • Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — New Year, New You: top self-care and organizing items

    24:15

  • Shop All Day: Accessories for all: Must-have Items for the entire family

    20:22

  • Shop All Day: Summer Beauty Refresh – the latest in beauty and skin care trends

    24:43

  • Shop All Day: Gold Medal Products – Podium-worthy items that will help you cook, clean and make life easier

    25:03

  • Shop All Day - Summer Essentials: Products that will make a splash and upgrade your summer

    24:59

TODAY

‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

25:03

The holidays are in full swing and so is the season of gifting. Shop All Day Contributors Makho Ndlovu and Jenn Falik and Health and Wellness Expert Joy Bauer share their most giftable picks for just about anyone on your list. From the best beauty products, to smart essentials that are just as gift-worthy, and gifts to kickstart a healthy new year – we’ve made holiday shopping as simple as a quick scan. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at today.com.Dec. 10, 2021

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Shop and support women-owned businesses this holiday season

    23:54

  • 'Shop All Day': Holiday Lookbook

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots

    13:10

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Seasonal items to get comfy and cozy

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day – Tried and True’: Cult-classic products that have stood the test of time

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All