IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Top Tailgating Food Bracket

TODAY

‘Shop All Day’: What’s trending this fall

25:04

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. In this episode, you’ll see the latest affordable trends in “Style Finder,” trending fashion and beauty products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated seasonal essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, Makho Ndlovu talks to fashion expert Melissa Garcia about her top five fall finds. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Sept. 9, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All