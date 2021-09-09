‘Shop All Day’: What’s trending this fall

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. In this episode, you’ll see the latest affordable trends in “Style Finder,” trending fashion and beauty products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated seasonal essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, Makho Ndlovu talks to fashion expert Melissa Garcia about her top five fall finds. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Sept. 9, 2021