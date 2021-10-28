‘Shop All Day – Tried and True’: Cult-classic products that have stood the test of time

This episode is all about “Tried and True” products – those cult classics from the OG navy blazer to the ultimate red lipstick that’s made a mark in pop culture. We have you covered with nostalgic finds and new favorites, too. Plus, we have a conversation with entrepreneur and mom Catherine Giudici Lowe, who is the founder of LoweCo.ncierge and LoweCo, sharing her favorite tried-and-true products. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Oct. 28, 2021