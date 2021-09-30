IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Sunday game night essentials for hosting, relaxing and more

TODAY

‘Shop All Day’: Sunday night style

24:28

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. This episode of “Shop All Day” is all about Sunday night style - we’ve got everything from stylish game day outfits and entertaining essentials to the best relaxation products. Plus, Makho Ndlovu talks to chef and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin about ultimate hosting and kitchen tips. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Sept. 30, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All