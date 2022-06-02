‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

Whether you’re driving cross-country or traveling to a tropical oasis to hit the beach, we found must-have products to make summer travel a breeze – from a pair of sunglasses trending on social media that costs less than $20 to the best organizers to keep you sane. Plus, Lindsay Silberman, content creator and founder of Hotel Lobby Candle, joins us. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links on today.com.June 2, 2022