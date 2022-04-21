IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    ‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

    25:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: Spring Finds Under $50

    24:59

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring cleaning hacks and tips, plus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit

    24:59

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: January reset

    25:03

  • Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more

    03:16

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Shop and support women-owned businesses this holiday season

    23:54

  • 'Shop All Day': Holiday Lookbook

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots

    13:10

TODAY

‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

25:03

We’ve found the best multitasking buys in beauty, fashion and home! Maximize your closet with affordable pieces you can wear from one outfit to the next. Plus, our beauty favorites will take the hassle out of your makeup routine by doing more than one thing! And, Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s “Summer House” dishes on her multitasking must-haves. Tune in at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST.April 21, 2022

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    ‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

    25:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: Spring Finds Under $50

    24:59

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring cleaning hacks and tips, plus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit

    24:59

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All