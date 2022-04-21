‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

We’ve found the best multitasking buys in beauty, fashion and home! Maximize your closet with affordable pieces you can wear from one outfit to the next. Plus, our beauty favorites will take the hassle out of your makeup routine by doing more than one thing! And, Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s “Summer House” dishes on her multitasking must-haves. Tune in at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST.April 21, 2022