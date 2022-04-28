IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 Mother's Day gifts she'll love, from a personalized lipstick to bakery treats

  UP NEXT

‘Shop All Day’: Mother’s Day Gift Guide

24:58

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Shop All Day is sharing the hottest gifts in fashion, beauty and home for all the moms on your list. We also share clever and creative gifts for the mom who has it all – or who just wants to treat herself! Plus, New York Times bestseller Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish joins with her favorite gifts for the kitchen and a simple Mother’s Day Brunch recipe.April 28, 2022

