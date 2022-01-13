IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

    'Shop All Day': January reset

TODAY

'Shop All Day': January reset

25:03

You know the saying: new year, new you! For many, January is about resolutions and resets, and “Shop All Day” has you covered. These are the latest sneakers making their mark all over social media and the must-have elevated everyday items that will add ease to your routine, whether your new goals are in the kitchen or in the gym. Plus, tune in for our conversation on fresh finds with style expert Brittney Levine. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at today.com.Jan. 13, 2022

    'Shop All Day': January reset

