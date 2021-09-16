‘Shop All Day’: Getting ready for all the fall feels

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. This episode of “Shop All Day” is all about fall, from this season’s latest fashion to creating the ultimate cozy setting at home. Plus, Makho Ndlovu talks to designer, author and philanthropist Lauren Conrad about her multiple lines at Kohl’s and other favorite finds. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Sept. 16, 2021