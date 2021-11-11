‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots
The holiday season is fast approaching, and “Shop All Day” contributor Makho Ndlovu talks with TV host and chef Elena Besser about her favorite hosting hacks. Plus, Besser shows how to turn Thanksgiving stuffing into savory tots and leftover cranberries into a delicious dipping sauce. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at today.com.Nov. 11, 2021