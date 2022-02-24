‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American and Skimms
25:03
“Shop All Day” is going behind the brand on some of our favorite products you know and love. We’ve got a lipstick label whose founder traded in her Wall Street job for a career in makeup, to two special interviews, including one with Good American and Skimms co-founder Emma Grede. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at today.com.Feb. 24, 2022
