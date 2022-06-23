IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 hot accessories for summer — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    ‘Shop All Day’: Accessories for all, plus style expert Jasmine Snow’s tips

    24:59
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: The Ultimate Bash

    25:04

  • Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: Idina Menzel talks chance of "Frozen 3"

    00:20

  • Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:44

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

  • She Made It: Get Ready For Summer!

    24:43

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Mother’s Day Gift Guide

    24:58

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring Finds Under $50

    24:59

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring cleaning hacks and tips, plus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit

    24:59

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

TODAY

‘Shop All Day’: Accessories for all, plus style expert Jasmine Snow’s tips

24:59

We’ve picked out everything from claw clips to statement necklaces just in time for summer in this episode of “Shop All Day.” Plus, style expert Jasmine Snow shares tips for styling the season’s hottest trends. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links on today.com.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Shop All Day’: Accessories for all, plus style expert Jasmine Snow’s tips

    24:59
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: The Ultimate Bash

    25:04

  • Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: Idina Menzel talks chance of "Frozen 3"

    00:20

  • Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:44

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All