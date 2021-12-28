IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

    01:02

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?

    03:24

  • Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share photo of their new baby boy

    00:34

  • ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date

    01:03

  • Dwayne Johnson and his daughters surprise his mother for Christmas

    00:51

  • Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

    00:27

  • ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

    00:23

  • What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope

    02:40

  • Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message

    03:08

  • Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

    01:56

  • Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021

    08:37

  • Look back at the biggest stories of 2021

    07:45

  • Mario Cantone talks difficulties in rebooting ‘SATC’ after nearly 20 years

    07:24

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Hoda, Jenna and 2 Gen Z staffers face off in holiday game of the ages

    05:50

TODAY

‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship

01:00

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, stars of the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…”, get emotional talking about their decades-long friendship in a new behind-the-scenes conversation for HBO Max. TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021

  • ‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

    01:02

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?

    03:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All