‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship
01:00
Share this -
copied
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, stars of the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…”, get emotional talking about their decades-long friendship in a new behind-the-scenes conversation for HBO Max. TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021
‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6
00:53
Now Playing
‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship
01:00
UP NEXT
Joe Montana is focus of new documentary
01:09
New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman
01:02
‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology
04:43
Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?