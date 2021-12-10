IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up

    05:28

  • Jenna and Willie ask each other probing questions in game of ‘sip or spill?’

    03:57

  • Male leggings could be the latest style trend of 2021

    01:23

  • Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

    03:56

  • Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’

    05:52

  • NBC's 'Sisterhood' follows coworkers who make shocking DNA discovery

    05:27

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Sex and the City’ legacy and impact on pop culture

    04:14

  • Nationwide program helps provide early education to children

    03:38

  • Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    06:36

  • Watch TODAY anchors get in the holiday spirit

    00:30

  • Kyle Richards on her daughter’s engagement and returning to acting

    08:48

  • Watch Justin Sylvester swipe for ‘Mr. Right’

    09:54

  • Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”

    04:35

  • What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship?

    02:32

  • Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’

    05:25

  • Watch these fans win tickets to ‘iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball’

    01:47

  • 'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 2021

    01:02

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites

    00:57

TODAY

‘Sex and the City’ legacy and impact on pop culture

04:14

Years later, “Sex and the City” fans still can’t get enough of Carrie Bradshaw’s legendary friendships and amazing fashion. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager delves into the lasting impact “Sex and the City” has had on pop culture and style.Dec. 10, 2021

And just like that ... Jenna Bush Hager channels Carrie Bradshaw in new 'it' dress

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up

    05:28

  • Jenna and Willie ask each other probing questions in game of ‘sip or spill?’

    03:57

  • Male leggings could be the latest style trend of 2021

    01:23

  • Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

    03:56

  • Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’

    05:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All