‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93

Comedian and actress Estelle Harris died on Saturday of natural causes at 93 years old. She is best known for playing mom to George Costanza on “Seinfeld” and was the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise.
