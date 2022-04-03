IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93

Comedian and actress Estelle Harris died on Saturday of natural causes at 93 years old. She is best known for playing mom to George Costanza on “Seinfeld” and was the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise. April 3, 2022

Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93

