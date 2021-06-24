‘Second gentleman’ Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, talks about his role

‘Second gentleman’ Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, talks about his role04:01
In his first interview since the inauguration, “second gentleman” Doug Emhoff talks with NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander about the unique role he sees himself and his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, playing in Washington and his work promoting vaccinations. He says that criticism from political opponents “is part of what she signed up for.” He adds: “Men have to stand up, and stand up for people they love.”