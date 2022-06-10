IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

  • UP NEXT

    Katy Tur on getting personal in new memoir ‘Rough Draft’

    04:50

  • Amazon Air prepares to launch drone-delivery system in California

    04:35

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • Russia's war creates orphanage crisis in Ukraine

    03:34

  • Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacher

    01:06

  • COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

  • ‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box office

    01:19

  • How a national lifeguard shortage could impact your summer fun

    03:22

  • Bob Saget honored at Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards

    02:44

  • 130 million people under severe weather threats to start the week

    01:10

  • More than 500 Ukrainian civilians trapped inside chemical plant

    02:02

  • Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury

    02:16

  • 31 suspected white nationalists arrested near Idaho Pride event

    02:07

  • National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high

    01:49

  • Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies

    02:50

  • Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation

    02:28

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

TODAY

'Scrubs' cast details on-set antics behind their unique bond

24:56

The "Scrubs" cast reunites, discussing with NBC's Gadi Schwartz how their real-life bond made filming the hit show one of the best experiences of their lives.June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Katy Tur on getting personal in new memoir ‘Rough Draft’

    04:50

  • Amazon Air prepares to launch drone-delivery system in California

    04:35

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • Russia's war creates orphanage crisis in Ukraine

    03:34

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All