'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023
01:10
Share this -
copied
A “Schitt’s Creek”-themed cruise is set to hit the high seas next March in a voyage called, “Moira’s Party Boat…Ew Cruising.” There will be plenty of unique Rose family-approved experiences including costume contests, trivia and dance parties. Cast appearances are not currently on the itinerary, however guests are encourage to dress up as their favorite character.March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’
00:34
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation
00:29
Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours
02:34
Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland
04:02
Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'
05:55
Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot