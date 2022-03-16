IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

01:10

A “Schitt’s Creek”-themed cruise is set to hit the high seas next March in a voyage called, “Moira’s Party Boat…Ew Cruising.” There will be plenty of unique Rose family-approved experiences including costume contests, trivia and dance parties. Cast appearances are not currently on the itinerary, however guests are encourage to dress up as their favorite character.March 16, 2022

