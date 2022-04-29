IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 Mother's Day gifts she'll love, from a personalized lipstick to bakery treats

    ‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

TODAY

‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the movie “Rust,” says her reputation has been tarnished and that Sheriff Adam Mendoza may be misleading the public over who’s responsible for the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.April 29, 2022

    ‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

