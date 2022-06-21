IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

  • Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

    00:37

  • Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

    00:27

  • NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

    00:25

  • COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23
    'RINO Hunting' ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

    02:30
    Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16

  • Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

    02:32

  • Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US

    04:00

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump’s pressure on state voting

    02:17

  • Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

    02:25

  • Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

    07:13

  • Meet the sisterhood of rock climbers reaching new heights together

    05:00

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • Former KKK building being transformed into space of healing

    03:51

  • 'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

    00:42

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

    00:52

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

    00:18

‘RINO Hunting’ ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

02:30

A stunning new political ad from Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens is getting bipartisan backlash for inciting political violence. In a statement to NBC News, Greitens’ campaign manager responded to criticism, saying, “Those who have an issue with the video and the metaphor are either lying or dumb.” NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.June 21, 2022

