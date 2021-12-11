IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

​​Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees

01:40

Fans of the Monkees are mourning Michael Nesmith, the group’s singer and guitarist who has died at age 78. Nesmith wrote many of the group’s iconic hits which he performed just a few weeks ago during a Monkees’ farewell tour. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021

