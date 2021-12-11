IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees 01:40 Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’ 05:25 Watch these fans win tickets to ‘iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball’ 01:47 Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year' 00:42 John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo) 05:38 Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’ 03:13 Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards 01:21 She & Him mark 10th anniversary of 'A Very She & Him Christmas' with rerelease 07:37 Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ game 06:25 Michael Buble talks about his holiday special 03:42 Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic 00:30 Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more 00:53 What to watch and stream this winter 05:09 Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous 08:20 Blake Shelton talks new album ‘Body Language,’ friendship with Carson Daly 03:47 Lady Gaga looks back on ‘Sopranos’ role 00:40 Trendsday Wednesday buzz: Tiffany Haddish and Common beak up 04:27 Adele announces upcoming residency in Las Vegas 00:40 Vanessa Williams talks about new singing competition series ‘Queen of the Universe’ 12:15 Josephine Baker becomes first Black woman honored at France’s Pantheon 02:55 Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees 01:40
Fans of the Monkees are mourning Michael Nesmith, the group’s singer and guitarist who has died at age 78. Nesmith wrote many of the group’s iconic hits which he performed just a few weeks ago during a Monkees’ farewell tour. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Weekend TODAY.
Dec. 11, 2021 Read More Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees 01:40 Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’ 05:25 Watch these fans win tickets to ‘iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball’ 01:47 Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year' 00:42 John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo) 05:38 Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’ 03:13