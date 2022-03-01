‘Read with Jenna’ pick for March is ‘Groundskeeping’ by Lee Cole
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals March’s Read with Jenna book club selection is “Groundskeeping” by Lee Cole. The novel follows an aspiring writer who takes classes at a local college, becoming the groundskeeper to help cover his studies. While on campus, he falls in love with a fellow classmate whose life is very different from his own.March 1, 2022
