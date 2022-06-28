IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Goosebumps’ author reveals he never wanted to write the books

    06:15

  • Honor Juneteenth with these products from Black-owned brands

    04:46

  • 50 books to kick off a summer of reading for young bookworms

    04:35

  • Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’

    05:48

  • Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters

    05:29

  • Katy Tur on getting personal in new memoir ‘Rough Draft’

    04:50

  • David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

    04:39

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Author John Grisham on retiring: ‘I can’t see that day yet’

    01:25

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Jenna reveals June book club pick is ‘These Impossible Things’

    01:05

  • 6 best books to read this June: Thrillers, romance, more

    03:39

  • ‘All Moms’ authors share how their kids helped craft their book

    03:47

  • Author David Sedaris on latest book ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

    04:37

  • Your ultimate guide to the best summer beach reads

    05:00

  • Best books for summer to throw in your beach bag

    04:14

  • ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ author answers reader’s questions

    06:06

  • Author Emma Straub talks new book ‘This Time Tomorrow’

    05:08

  • Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey share their trick for approaching stars

    04:45

TODAY

Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

01:24

Jenna Bush Hager joins TODAY on the plaza to reveal her newest Read with Jenna pick for July: “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick.June 28, 2022

Jenna Bush Hager's July 2022 pick will make you appreciate the 'beautiful little moments'

  • Now Playing

    Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Goosebumps’ author reveals he never wanted to write the books

    06:15

  • Honor Juneteenth with these products from Black-owned brands

    04:46

  • 50 books to kick off a summer of reading for young bookworms

    04:35

  • Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’

    05:48

  • Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters

    05:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All