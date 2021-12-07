‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager is on the plaza to reveal December’s Read with Jenna book club selection: “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding, the story of a former actress who must make a choice to changer her life or lose her beloved son.Dec. 7, 2021
