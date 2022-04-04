IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • 5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees

    00:34

  • How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance

    04:12

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home

    05:13

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie Geist

    00:49

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’

    05:42

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • Seth Meyers shares with Jenna the books that make him and his kids laugh the most

    12:49

TODAY

‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

01:09

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals April’s Read with Jenna book club selection: “Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow. The novel shows how love, trauma, joy and sacrifice are passed down through three generations of women.April 4, 2022

Jenna Bush Hager Book Club list from the Today Show

  • 5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees

    00:34

  • How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance

    04:12

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All