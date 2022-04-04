‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals April’s Read with Jenna book club selection: “Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow. The novel shows how love, trauma, joy and sacrifice are passed down through three generations of women.
