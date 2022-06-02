IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off wireless earbuds, all-in-one hair tool and more

  • Former ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin announces engagement

    05:07

  • Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

    02:12

  • What to watch in June 2022: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Lightyear,’ more

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘Queer as Folk’ cast talks reboot of groundbreaking show

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth’s unexpected impact on pop culture

    04:28

  • Hoda Kotb emcees Sesame Street annual benefit dinner

    01:28

  • Jimmy Fallon reveals Tina Fey’s keys to success

    00:47

  • Jada Pinkett Smith talks Will Smith Oscars slap on ‘Red Table Talk’

    00:56

  • Eric Dane talks ‘Euphoria,’ leaning into turning 50

    04:45

  • 3 new reality TV shows to watch this summer

    03:57

  • Kathie Lee Gifford reveals what she wants to be called as a grandmother

    05:10

  • 6 best books to read this June: Thrillers, romance, more

    03:39

  • Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

    00:40

  • Inspiring sax player earns first Golden Buzzer of ‘AGT’ season 17

    01:01

  • ‘Friends’ director on why he brought cast to Vegas before premiere

    00:43

  • See woman’s sweet reaction to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraisal

    01:18

  • See Tom Hanks in first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’

    00:29

  • BTS sits down with Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians

    02:05

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Charlamagne on breaking stigmas through Mental Wealth Alliance

    08:59

TODAY

‘Queer as Folk’ cast talks reboot of groundbreaking show

04:32

“Queer as Folk” made history when it premiered back in 1999, and next week the hit show will make its long-awaited return with a new reboot streaming on Peacock. NBC’s Joe Fryer sits down with actors Devin Way, Jesse James Kietel and Fin Argus to talk about carrying on the groundbreaking show’s legacy.June 2, 2022

  • Former ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin announces engagement

    05:07

  • Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

    02:12

  • What to watch in June 2022: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Lightyear,’ more

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘Queer as Folk’ cast talks reboot of groundbreaking show

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth’s unexpected impact on pop culture

    04:28

  • Hoda Kotb emcees Sesame Street annual benefit dinner

    01:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All