IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

    01:23

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    ‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

    01:28

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

    01:38

  • Author Salma El-Wardany talks life lessons in ‘These Impossible Things’

    05:47

  • Mira Sorvino: ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion ‘might be in the works’

    06:20

  • 3 questions you should be asking yourself to find more happiness

    03:21

  • Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano returning for ‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot

    01:14

  • Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

    00:50

  • How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

    00:54

  • Meet some of the fashion designers on ‘Making the Cut’ season 3

    04:24

  • Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of ‘Making the Cut’

    05:44

  • Kim Fields talks ‘The Upshaws,’ directing Kenan Thompson

    05:12

  • Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

    05:37

  • Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

    01:24

  • See Bruce Willis back in action for new movie ‘The Wrong Place’

    00:50

  • Disney releases first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer: Get a first look!

    01:17

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

    01:41

TODAY

‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

01:18

“Quantum Leap” is getting a reboot on NBC nearly 30 years after the original show wrapped. Raymond Lee will be taking on the role of physicist Ben Strong who makes an unauthorized leap into the past.June 30, 2022

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

    01:23

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    ‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

    01:28

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

    01:38

  • Author Salma El-Wardany talks life lessons in ‘These Impossible Things’

    05:47

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All