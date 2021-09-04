‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley could face over 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot

Jacob Chansley, the man with a painted face who wore a horned hat at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has pled guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and faces up to 51 months in prison. Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” argues that he only entered the Capitol at the time on then-President Trump’s invitation and says he now feels betrayed by him. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.Sept. 4, 2021