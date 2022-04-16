IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks

    02:40

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles

    00:58

  • Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

    00:46

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

  • Russian, Ukrainian couple marry in Tijuana hoping to enter U.S. as refugees

    01:04

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia wants to destroy Donbas

    01:08

  • Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    02:30

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack

    02:17

  • 'Tank graveyard' develops at Bucha, Ukraine

    00:59

  • Zelenskyy thanks Biden for funds for Ukraine

    01:34

  • Nonprofit group helps support orphanages across Ukraine

    10:44

  • What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

    02:56

  • Ukrainians clear Russian wreckage outside Kyiv as front line moves east

    02:30

  • Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in U.S.

    03:44

  • U.S. may announce $750 million in new military aid to Ukraine

    01:29

TODAY

‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says

02:50

Retired 4-star general and NBC News military analyst Barry McCaffrey joins Saturday TODAY to discuss where the war in Ukraine stands and if the Ukrainian military are getting the upper hand after sinking Russian flagship the Moskva. McCaffrey says “there’s zero chance of Russia effectively threatening the rest of NATO.”April 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks

    02:40

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles

    00:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All