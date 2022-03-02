Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers
04:52
Stephanie Hockersmith is the creator of, “Pie Lady Books,” which are beautiful creations of pies based on popular book covers. Hockersmith joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about her inspiration behind the pies, and shows how to make your own award-winning cherry pie.March 2, 2022
