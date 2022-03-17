‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means02:37
Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Maria Shriver discuss the latest dating trend called oystering. It refers to somebody who enjoys their independence, viewing the world as their oyster.March 17, 2022
