'Never underestimate Tiger Woods,' Notah Begay says
Notah Begay III, 4-time PGA tour winner and Golf Channel analyst, joins TODAY to talk about Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Masters and the driving factors in his decision to play. Begay says Woods wouldn’t be competing if “he didn’t feel he could win,” adding to “never underestimate Tiger Woods.”
April 6, 2022 Read More
