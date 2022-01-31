IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Skip the chocolates and flowers — these 13 Valentine’s Day gifts are just as sweet

  • Now Playing

    #MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1A

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game

    09:17

  • Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY

    04:54

  • TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

    05:32

  • Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future

    04:03

  • Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Meredith Viera send well wishes to TODAY on 70th anniversary

    01:26

  • Look back at a timeline of TODAY over 70 years

    02:43

  • Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing

    01:52

TODAY

#MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1A

02:50

In our continuing celebration of 70 years of TODAY, Savannah, Hoda, Craig and Carson talk to fans around the country as they share their memories of being outside Studio 1A in person. (TODAY’s Celebrates is sponsored by Folgers)Jan. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    #MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1A

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game

    09:17

  • Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY

    04:54

  • TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

    05:32

  • Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future

    04:03

  • Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Meredith Viera send well wishes to TODAY on 70th anniversary

    01:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All