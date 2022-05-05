IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Now Playing

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ cast performs ‘Make Me A Woman’ live on TODAY

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

    04:07

  • Cast of ‘Company’ performs title song of Broadway hit on TODAY

    04:20

  • See the cast of ‘Six’ perform a medley from their Broadway hit

    04:43

  • Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs ‘Maybe It Starts With Me’

    03:57

  • See Chris Janson perform ‘Keys To The Country’ live on TODAY

    04:39

  • Train performs ‘AM Gold’ on TODAY, talks ‘throwback’ album

    04:33

  • TikTok stars Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear perform ‘Burn For You’

    04:37

  • Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

    04:49

  • Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY

    03:30

  • Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

    03:49

  • See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY

    03:39

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY

    03:07

  • Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY

    03:10

  • See Thomas Rhett perform ‘Look What God Gave Her’ live on TODAY

    03:10

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'Slow Down Summer' live on TODAY

    03:36

  • New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY

    04:37

  • Watch OneRepublic perform new single, ‘West Coast’

    04:46

  • Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom

    05:25

  • TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

    05:04

Citi Music Series

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ cast performs ‘Make Me A Woman’ live on TODAY

04:33

Nearly three decades after Robin Williams classic “Mrs. Doubtfire '' hit screens, the show has been turned into a Broadway play. Actors from the show join TODAY to perform “Make Me A Woman” for the Citi Concert Series.May 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ cast performs ‘Make Me A Woman’ live on TODAY

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

    04:07

  • Cast of ‘Company’ performs title song of Broadway hit on TODAY

    04:20

  • See the cast of ‘Six’ perform a medley from their Broadway hit

    04:43

  • Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs ‘Maybe It Starts With Me’

    03:57

  • See Chris Janson perform ‘Keys To The Country’ live on TODAY

    04:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All