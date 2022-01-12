IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia

A medical helicopter carrying an infant and three others crashed in a residential area of Philadelphia. The helicopter’s pilot made a heroic “miracle” landing which saved everyone on board. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 12, 2022

