‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia
02:08
A medical helicopter carrying an infant and three others crashed in a residential area of Philadelphia. The helicopter’s pilot made a heroic “miracle” landing which saved everyone on board. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 12, 2022
