‘Mattress Mack’ sends 40 trucks full of supplies to those impacted by Ida

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Jim McIngvale sending 40 delivery trucks full of supplies to help areas in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida, the cow seen in the back seat of a car going through a McDonald’s drive-thru, a sweet proposal during the Paralympics and the mishap involving Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear line.Sept. 5, 2021