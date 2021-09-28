‘Many Saints of Newark’ actor Alessandro Nivola talks about ‘Sopranos’ prequel

The “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” opens this Friday, and actor Alessandro Nivola plays a key role in it as the man who shaped young Tony Soprano. Joining TODAY, he talks about preparing for the role by watching every episode of “The Sopranos” and talking to real people tied to organized crime. He also talks about an encouraging text he got from costar Ray Liotta: “He’s a hero of mine.”Sept. 28, 2021