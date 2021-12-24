IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

  • Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Potato chip vodka and hot soda: Yuck or Yum?

    01:42

  • Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto

    04:42

  • These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

    05:00

  • Make spaghetti alla carbonara for a holiday breakfast

    05:32

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Sweeten up the holidays with 3 tasty treats

    24:52

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • Alejandra Ramos bakes nutty polvorones for Christmas | TODAY Food All Stars

    07:16

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes up the perfect holiday treat: ginger-lemon crinkle cookies | TODAY Food All Stars

    07:11

  • Make braised short ribs, pasta sauce for Make-Ahead Monday

    05:31

  • Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

    03:56

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • This spicy mega football calzone is perfect for game day

    04:40

  • See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    03:04

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

  • How to utilize your air fryer this season

    03:41

  • Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

TODAY

Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

03:49

Zane Holmquist, head chef at Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah, joins TODAY on Christmas Eve to share some holiday treats, including “everything” pigs in a blanket and pecan nut rolls. Plus, he joins the team for a final holiday toast.Dec. 24, 2021

  • Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Potato chip vodka and hot soda: Yuck or Yum?

    01:42

  • Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto

    04:42

  • These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

    05:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All