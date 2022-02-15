‘Lucy and Desi’ tells the story of the power couple’s rise to fame
Iconic Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the subjects of a new documentary from comedian Amy Poehler. TODAY shares a sneak peek at the new trailer. “Lucy and Desi” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 4.Feb. 15, 2022
'Lucy and Desi' tells the story of the power couple's rise to fame
