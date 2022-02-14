‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the series
00:58
During Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans got a first look at the highly anticipated new show ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.’ The prequel series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2, 2022.Feb. 14, 2022
