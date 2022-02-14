IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fans

    04:39

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

  • Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team

    04:45

  • NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology

    00:42

  • Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

    00:44

  • What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    01:29

  • Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay

    04:45

  • Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani

    00:36

  • Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up

    00:45

  • TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes

    06:09

  • Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

    02:13

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56

  • Can you ask to bring a plus-one to a wedding? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    03:13

  • Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41

  • Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

    00:52

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says

    02:04

TODAY

‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the series

00:58

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans got a first look at the highly anticipated new show ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.’ The prequel series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2, 2022.Feb. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fans

    04:39

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

  • Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team

    04:45

  • NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology

    00:42

  • Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl

    00:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All