‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice
06:15
Share this -
copied
Social media star Joanne Lee, author of “The Korean Vegan” cookbook, joins TODAY to demonstrate her recipes for easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice. She says kimchee adds intense flavor to anything you cook.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice
06:15
UP NEXT
Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles
05:57
These cinnamon buns will make you melt
04:21
Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix
03:56
Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist
03:49
Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas