IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City 00:50 ‘CODA’ set to hit the stage at LA’s West Deaf Theater 00:54
Now Playing
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants brutally age Diana Ross in answer gone wrong 01:03
UP NEXT
'The Offer' looks at the making of 'The Godfather:' Watch the trailer 00:51 Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’ 00:58 Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 05:11 Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more 06:18 Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list 01:47 Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic 00:26 See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ 01:14 Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award 00:44 Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’ 01:38 See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents 01:05 Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26 Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more 04:18 Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book 05:14 Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name 05:38 John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50 04:24 Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters 04:56 Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most 01:46 ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants brutally age Diana Ross in answer gone wrong 01:03
Two “Jeopardy!” contestants are facing the wrath of the internet after answering a question incorrectly, in which they brutally aged Diana Ross by nearly two decades. Both contestants went to Twitter to clear up any concern and to quip an apology to Ross writing, “I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!”
March 24, 2022 Read More Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City 00:50 ‘CODA’ set to hit the stage at LA’s West Deaf Theater 00:54
Now Playing
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants brutally age Diana Ross in answer gone wrong 01:03
UP NEXT
'The Offer' looks at the making of 'The Godfather:' Watch the trailer 00:51 Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’ 00:58 Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 05:11