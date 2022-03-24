IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants brutally age Diana Ross in answer gone wrong

01:03

Two “Jeopardy!” contestants are facing the wrath of the internet after answering a question incorrectly, in which they brutally aged Diana Ross by nearly two decades. Both contestants went to Twitter to clear up any concern and to quip an apology to Ross writing, “I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!”March 24, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants thought Diana Ross was 95 years old — and the internet exploded

