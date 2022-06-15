‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day04:54
Tom Brady talks future off the football field, favorite foods, family life05:46
Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’04:50
Check out the season 2 trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’01:07
- Now Playing
‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger00:57
- UP NEXT
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 202200:29
Netflix plans for ‘Squid Games’ reality series (minus the fatalities)00:49
The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago03:25
End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years01:50
Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’08:52
Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’05:48
Bryan Cranston shares hilariously sweet story about John Ritter03:56
Hoda’s college roommate reveals her nickname at Virginia Tech03:10
Bryan Cranston on ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ his ‘chia pet’ beard06:03
Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaper04:07
‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest joke gone wrong05:37
Ben Crump talks revealing new look in new documentary 'Civil'05:51
Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters05:29
Watch TODAY anchors get surprise reunions live on the plaza!05:35
Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway play00:29
Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day04:54
Tom Brady talks future off the football field, favorite foods, family life05:46
Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’04:50
Check out the season 2 trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’01:07
- Now Playing
‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger00:57
- UP NEXT
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 202200:29
Play All
Play All