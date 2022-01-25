‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amy Schneider is continuing her historic run on “Jeopardy” after setting a new record for the second-longest winning streak when she won her 39th consecutive game on Monday night. Schneider has already become the highest female earner in the show’s history and is now trailing Ken Jennings’ streak of 74 consecutive wins.
