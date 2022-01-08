IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

“Jeopardy!” super-champion Amy Schneider has become the first woman in the game show’s history to surpass $1 million in winnings. Schneider is just the fourth person to ever cross the million-dollar mark and continues her impressive winning streak on Monday night.Jan. 8, 2022

    ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

