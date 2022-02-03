‘Jeen-Yuhs’ directors talk about front-row seat to Kanye West
Filmmakers Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah spent more than two decades documenting Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. They talk to TODAY’s Carson Daly about their new three-part Netflix documentary “Jeen-Yuhs” that reveals a new side to the revered and controversial superstar.Feb. 3, 2022
