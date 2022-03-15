Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress convicted of stealing millions from wealthy New Yorkers and the subject of the popular Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” may have been deported back to Germany overnight. Sorokin’s criminal attorney says “There’s an equal chance she’s here just as much as she may be gone.” NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
