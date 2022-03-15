IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Now Playing

    Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike

    04:33

  • Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

    00:23

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war

    02:24

  • Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents

    00:37

  • Bob Saget’s death records set to remain private

    00:28

  • MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

    00:25

  • Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03

  • Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

    02:11

  • Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody

    01:44

  • ‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast

    02:21

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee

    02:28

  • Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine

    03:21

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • Killer believed to be targeting homeless people in NYC and DC

    01:56

  • March Madness: What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket?

    04:20

  • ‘The Epic Mentor Guide’ book offers advice for next generation of female leaders

    04:22

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

TODAY

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany

02:30

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress convicted of stealing millions from wealthy New Yorkers and the subject of the popular Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” may have been deported back to Germany overnight. Sorokin’s criminal attorney says “There’s an equal chance she’s here just as much as she may be gone.” NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike

    04:33

  • Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

    00:23

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All